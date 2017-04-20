The Jason Stapleton Program, episode 584

Source: The Jason Stapleton Program

"Yesterday I read a piece on an obscure website that I won’t mention because I don’t want to give them any SEO help. The article was a justification for why it’s immoral to be wealthy. This is an idea that’s been around since the dawn of time. What’s frustrating is that we know have the economic knowledge that should make these kinds of arguments non-existent. But because of our poor education system and economic illiteracy, I find myself, yet again, explaining why wealth is important. I think you’ll enjoy today’s episode." [various formats] (04/19/17)

