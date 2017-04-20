Source: The Nation

by Collier Meyerson

﻿"Last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that consent decrees — formal agreements between municipalities and the Department of Justice (DoJ) to improve local policing, often put in place in response to discriminatory practices — can 'reduce the morale of police departments.' He wasn’t just paying lip service to police officers; earlier in the month, Sessions ordered a review of all consent decrees across the United States. … ﻿'Every place these decrees, and as you’ve mentioned some of these investigations have gone forward, we’ve seen too often big crime increases,' Sessions continued ….﻿ The Nation asked the Justice Department what evidence Sessions has connecting spikes in crime to cities under consent decree. A spokesperson for the agency declined to comment. This isn’t the first time Sessions has connected scrutinizing law enforcement to an increase in crime. During his confirmation hearings in February, Sessions falsely connected criticisms of police forces to high rates of crime in urban centers." (04/20/17)

https://www.thenation.com/article/the-problem-with-how-jeff-sessions-talks-about-crime/