Special interests: A crooked tale of two countries

Source: Students For Liberty

by Beatriz Gietner

"Being a Brazilian student in Ireland allowed me to extend my disheartening attitude towards the government across the Atlantic, and while in my mind a voice proclaimed 'Europe cannot get any worse than South America,' there are indeed embedded problems along the vast Irish green fields. Bureaucracy, the Catholic church, undernourished respect for private property and insensitive laws, all intertwine before their two almighty judiciary systems with the blessings of front bench politicians. The latest upsetting news to reach us and to affect my friends’ lives directly are always, somehow, related to the newest 'scandal' or 'strike.' This time the scandal took place in Brazil whilst the strike happened in Ireland." (04/20/17)

https://www.studentsforliberty.org/2017/04/20/20170420government-intervention-at-its-finest-a-crooked-tale-of-two-countries/