Prima facie unconstitutional: Texas's efforts to "bind" electors

by Joe Eldred

"Most of you probably remember Dr. William Greene as the 'faithless' elector who voted for Ron Paul last November. Dr. Greene is back in the news again. On Monday, March 27, 2017, the Elections Committee in the Texas House of Representatives met to consider four bills related to 'binding' Texas'[s] presidential electors in the Electoral College (plus one other bill dealing with threats against Electors)." (04/19/17)

