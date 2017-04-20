AR: Courts block planned killings of prisoners by state employees

Source: KTTN/KGOZ News

"Two Arkansas courts on Wednesday blocked the state’s plans to resume a flurry of executions starting Thursday night. In a setback to Arkansas'[s] unprecedented bid to carry out eight executions this month, the Arkansas Supreme Court granted a stay to one inmate and a circuit court barred the use of a lethal injection drug in any execution. The rulings came two days after the state’s high court stayed two executions set for Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court declined Arkansas’[s] request to lift one of the stays. Gov. Asa Hutchinson defended the accelerated schedule because the state’s supply of one of the lethal drugs used in the process expires at the end of April." (04/20/17)

http://www.kttn.com/arkansas-courts-block-resumption-of-executions/