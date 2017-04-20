Why we should not have TV debates

Source: Adam Smith Institute

by Eamonn Butler

"Even among seasoned performers, TV debates do not serve every candidate equally. They favour underdogs. That is why UK opposition parties called for them for years before David Cameron agreed to one. But his short-sighted decision backfired because it gave the LibDem leader Nick Clegg — another self-assured TV performer — a huge boost, and led to Cameron having to share power, with dismal results. Having agreed to TV debates in 2010, Cameron had set a precedent — he had no grounds to refuse them in 2015. That time he won, though by a wafer-thin majority. By then it was clear that TV debates were having a major effect on UK elections. But that was not an entirely positive constitutional change." (04/20/17)

