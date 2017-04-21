Source: In These Times

by Chris Maisano and Jessie Manisto

"Bernie Sanders'[s] historic campaign for the Democratic nomination, accompanied by his unabashed embrace of the S-word, has propelled the concept of democratic socialism into the mainstream. As a result, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the only thriving descendant of the Socialist Party of Eugene V. Debs, is being rejuvenated. Since 2015, DSA membership has increased by more than 200 percent and now stands at more than 19,500. … DSA will hold its biennial convention in Chicago on August 3-6. At the top of the agenda: What is a democratic socialist strategy in the Trump era? And what does that look like in the electoral arena?" (04/20/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/20034/should-democratic-socialists-be-democrats-sanders-perez-ellison-pelosi/