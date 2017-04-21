NYC: De Blasio backs raising minimum price of cigarettes to $13 a pack

Source: New York Daily News

"A pack of cigarettes in New York City is going to get more expensive — $13 at a minimum — and harder to find, if Mayor de Blasio has his way. The mayor on Wednesday announced his support for a package of City Council bills aimed at cutting the number of smokers by 160,000 by 2020 — including hiking the minimum price for a pack from $10.50 to $13, capping the number of retailers in each neighborhood that can sell tobacco, banning pharmacies like Duane Reade from selling smokes, and regulating e-cigarettes in the same way as cigarettes." [editor's note: I've heard of organized cigarette smuggling … but don't most people in NYC know people from elsewhere, people who could mail them a carton for what three packs cost there? – TLK] (04/20/17)

