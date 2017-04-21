Trump vs. Kim Jong Un: Two loose cannons, a monumental nightmare in the making

Source: OpEdNews

by Michael Payne

"The entire world is watching with a sense of foreboding as North Korea and the U.S. head toward a potentially catastrophic military confrontation. This is a time bomb that could go off at any given time when Kim Jong Un, the slightly deranged leader of North Korea, squares off against Trump, the highly reactionary U.S. president. These are leaders who may look totally different but are quite similar otherwise; both have quick tempers with short fuses, not the characteristics that one would want to be present in leaders of countries that possess very powerful military forces." (04/20/17)

https://www.opednews.com/articles/Trump-Vs-Kim-Jong-Un-two-by-michael-payne-Danger_Dread_Golf_Nightmare-170420-184.html