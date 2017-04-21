Why Trump's words matter

Source: Cato Institute

by A Trevor Thrall & Erik Goepner

"President Trump owes the nation — and the world — more careful language. Trump’s empty words may thrill his supporters, but they will not defeat the Islamic State or bring peace to a troubled region. If the American public is to trust him and intelligently support his foreign policies, especially with lives on the line, he must communicate coherently." (04/20/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/why-trumps-words-matter