Rubio "gravely worried" that we'll forget he exists if he doesn't occasionally break into hawkish screeching

Source: Fox News

"Florida Sen. Marco Rubio told Fox News he’s 'gravely concerned' about the Iran’s [sic] role in helping Syria develop its chemical welfare program that ended up killing dozens of people weeks ago. Rubio, a Republican, said he was troubled by reports that both Iran and Russia were complicit in Bashar Assad’s chemical weapons program. While the Trump administration accused Moscow of covering up the Syrian regime's chemical weapons attack, the U.S government has not mentioned Iran's possible role. 'Congress and the White House should work together to hold the Assad regime accountable for its war crimes and impose harsh sanctions against its enablers,' Rubio told Fox News. [Mostly unsubstantiated claims and jingoistic propaganda follow]" (04/20/17)

