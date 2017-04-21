"Free speech" hypocrisy at Berkeley

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"A free-speech controversy at Berkeley University provides us with an opportunity to explore differences between statism and libertarianism. The controversy revolves around right-wing commentator Ann Coulter, who has been invited to speak at Berkeley by a campus chapter of the old conservative student group Young Americans for Freedom. Berkeley, as most people know, has long been a bastion of liberalism/progressivism/leftism. The campus has always prided itself on its purported commitment to 'free speech,' claiming that in the spirit of intellectual exploration it protects the publication of unpopular perspectives. … The university’s purported commitment to 'free speech,' however, apparently doesn’t extend to ideas that are unpopular within the Berkeley administration, specifically right-wing, conservative perspectives, such as those held by Coulter. The university is prohibiting her from sharing her views on campus." (04/20/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/04/20/free-speech-hypocrisy-berkeley/