"Buy American, Hire American" is Un-American

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

"Capital tends to flow to where it can be most profitably invested. There’s no secret conspiracy to deprive Bob in Wisconsin of gainful employment so that Li can have a job in Shenzhen. If a manufacturer can make a widget in Shenzhen, get that widget to America, and sell it at less than the cost of making it in Kenosha, Shenzhen wins … and so does the consumer who buys that widget for less than it would have cost if Bob had made it. In fact, that consumer may be Bob himself, who’s now hopefully making or doing something more profitable than manufacturing widgets." (04/20/17)

http://thegarrisoncenter.org/archives/10301