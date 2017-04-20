The world's most hackable shower head

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Jeffrey A Tucker

"Showerheads used to be easy to hack. And never doubt the need to do so. What do we want out of a shower? We want fantastic amounts of water pouring down on our heads, ideally like the waterfall we see in movies and art. At very least, this requires pulling out the government-mandated flow stopper after the purchase and before the installation. In recent years, these stoppers have become more difficult to remove. Some are downright impossible. A few years ago, I bought an expensive showerhead and spent Saturday afternoon with hammers, ice picks, drills, and the experience ended in total frustration. So yesterday, I decided the settle the issue once and for all. I sprung for 5 different showerheads — purchased based on what I perceived to be their hackability — and tried it out on each one. I’m astounded and thrilled at the results. It turns out to be ridiculously easy and cheap to bypass the bureaucrats and enjoy a decent shower." (04/20/17)

