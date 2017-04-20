Sessions: "I really am amazed" that courts in Hawaii get to consider cases, issue rulings

Source: CNN

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions said this week he was amazed that a judge in Hawaii could block President Donald Trump's executive order halting immigration from several majority Muslim countries. Sessions made the comments in an interview with 'The Mark Levin Show' Tuesday evening that was put online Wednesday. … I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears [to people who don't know how to read] to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power.'" (04/20/17)

http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/20/politics/kfile-sessions-psychoanalyze/