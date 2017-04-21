Iran: Ahmadinejad "disqualified" from presidential election

Source: Al Jazeera [Qatar]

"Iran's former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has been disqualified from running in next month's presidential election, according to state media. The decision on Thursday was taken by the Guardian Council, a clerical body charged with vetting candidates for the May 19 election. In a surprise move, Ahmadinejad registered as a candidate last week, despite previously saying he would not stand. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had previously urged him not to run." (04/20/17)

