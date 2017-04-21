23 ways big government is hurting the poor

Source: Everything Voluntary

"Advocates for big government often equate expanding government with concern for the poor. But reality speaks to the contrary: Expanding government often has very harmful effects on the poor. This reality is precisely what is addressed in a forthcoming special report from The Heritage Foundation, 'Big Government Policies That Hurt the Poor and How to Address Them.' Rather than looking at welfare policy — a usual focus of analysts when discussing policies that impact the poor — the report focuses on economic policy, including regulation. The authors identify 23 policies and provide concrete solutions that would allow those struggling financially to have more opportunities and a higher standard of living." (04/20/17)

