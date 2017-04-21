Source: The Anarchist Shemale

by Aria DiMezzo

"Strangely, I’ve seen Quantum Mechanics used as an argument against free will. The argument goes that physical laws dictate the behavior of strings, quarks are composed of strings, atoms are composed of quarks, molecules are composed of atoms, and we’re composed of molecules. Why on Earth should 'free will' suddenly enter into the equation? It all suggests that our behavior is determined by physical laws we haven’t discovered, because physical laws determine the behavior of the things that we’re composed of. Except for the Uncertainty Principle, they’d have a point. Whether 'God plays dice with the universe' has not been ascertained and cannot be determined, even in theory." (04/20/17)

https://anarchistshemale.com/2017/04/20/free-will-physics/