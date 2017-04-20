Bold words and broken faith in Korea?

Source: Niskanen Center

by Joshua Hampson

"The Trump Administration has spent much of its early days finding its footing on foreign policy. Despite a healthy dose of criticism, the young presidency has at least received some plaudits over its support of South Korea. After reports that North Korea would conduct another atomic test, the United States announced that it was sending the USS Carl Vinson, an aircraft carrier, and its escorts to help deter North Korean aggression. Vice President Mike Pence declared that the era of 'strategic patience' was over, and pundits lauded President Trump for being decisive in support of a key U.S. ally. Or perhaps not. It turns out that the Vinson was actually heading south towards Australia when its new mission was announced. While the port-call for the aircraft carrier in Australia was cancelled, and the ship and its escorts are now headed towards the Sea of Japan, the gaffe may have ramifications beyond just embarrassment for the administration." (04/20/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/bold-words-broken-faith-korea/