France: Paris on high alert after two police officers killed on Champs-Elysees

Source: WDAZ 8 News

"A second policeman has died from wounds received when he was shot by an attacker in central Paris on Thursday evening, a police source said. Police said a search was underway at the home east of Paris of an attacker who was shot dead after opening fire on police on the Champs-Elysees, killing one police officer immediately and wounding another. The shooting, in which the assailant was also killed, took place on the Champs-Elysees shopping boulevard just days ahead of France's presidential election. A witness told Reuters that a man got out of a car at the scene and began shooting with a machine gun." (04/20/17)

http://www.wdaz.com/news/4254085-paris-high-alert-after-two-police-officers-killed-champs-elysees