CA: Berkeley grows some stones, stops appeasing anti-free-speech thugs, reverses Coulter ban

Source: The Guardian [UK]

"The University of California, Berkeley, has announced it has found a new 'protectable venue' for the controversial rightwing speaker Ann Coulter, after initially canceling the event over security fears. At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, the university’s chancellor, Nicholas Dirks, said that the school could host Coulter in May at the 'protectable venue.' … The town of Berkeley, famous for its liberal history, has become the center of repeated clashes between far-right figures and leftwing protesters in the last few months." (04/20/17)

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/apr/20/ann-coulter-uc-berkeley-event-back-on