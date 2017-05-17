Bitcoin: Decentralized governance put to the test

05/17/2017   Opinion   3 Comments

by Max Gulker, PhD

“Bitcoin’s system of radically decentralized governance is facing perhaps the biggest test in the digital currency’s history. As my colleague Patrick Coate described, the code used to run Bitcoin’s blockchain database needs to be updated to transmit more information faster. However, there are two major proposals on the table for how to change the code. The controversy has raged for months and may even result in Bitcoin splitting into two currencies. Many of Bitcoin’s greatest strengths come from its decentralized nature, but if there were somebody at the center of its network making decisions, the current problem would look very different. The governing body would choose one path, and those who didn’t like it could sell their Bitcoins. This structure would resolve the uncertainty much faster, and not result in a split that would likely scare off some potential Bitcoin users. The decentralized structure of Bitcoin is not, alas, a free lunch.” (05/16/17)

https://www.aier.org/research/bitcoin-decentralized-governance-put-test

  • dL

    hmmm, link to this a further illustration for Chuck Moulton?

    http://independentpoliticalreport.com/2017/05/arvin-vohra-an-open-letter-to-justin-amash/#comment-1600340

    One thing to keep in mind is that these differences are not occurring in a vacuum. Certainly, resistance in part to things like Bitcoin, Inc and/or Bitcoin Unlimited is rooted in participants being very much grounded in libertarian notions of political economy.*** “Firm Innovation” would likely come w/ the price of a regulatory expropriation and capture. Somewhere down the road it is easy to forecast the likes of Bank of America “buying” Bitcoin, Inc and rolling bitcoin into the state regulatory framework. Lots of suspicion of Venture Capital, Inc in the bitcoin community.

    So, if the context was a free libertarian industrial economy as opposed to the liberal political economy that we actually operate in, I don’t think we would be seeing the same splits/debates we are seeing now.

    Personally, I’m for Core, and I’m fine w/ paying the higher transaction fees to avoid confirmation hell. (1) I don’t deal in micro-payments (2) i already pay very high transaction costs(~15%) to convert currency to bitcoin. There are other transaction costs on top of that. For me, it is an attitude of add the miner’s fee to the freakin bill. But I could see where the high transaction fees would a roadblock for micro-payments.

    *** I always chuckle at people who claim libertarianism was some unknown thing until recently. Bullshit. Libertarianism has been a core understanding of cypherpunk for decades.

    • I guess it depends on what you use Bitcoin for and what you want to see Bitcoin used for.

      In my opinion Bitcoin must be a medium of exchange that’s usable in daily commerce of the “grab a hot dog and a soda” variety if it’s going to fulfill its potential (and probably, over the long term, to thrive/survive at all).

      • dL

        “grab a hot dog and a soda”

        yeah, but I already have credit cards, debit cards and cash to easily do that. While I might concur that ease of daily routine transactions is maximizing its potential, subordinating it to a regulatory control to achieve that destroys its raison de etre…just another payment method to buy/sell what the state permits. Big whoop…