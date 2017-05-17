Managing the risk of cyber security: The Trump administration’s executive order

05/17/2017   Opinion   1 Comment

by Brandon Valeriano & Ryan Hagemann

“In the movie The Graduate, Dustin Hoffman gets some sage advice from a family friend. The best way to manage his future? ‘One word: plastics.’ No further explanation is necessary. It’s self-explanatory: everything is going to be about plastics. The future is plastics. His future is plastics. The Trump Administration’s approach to cybersecurity is much the same. Instead of plastics, however, the future of cybersecurity is ‘risk.'” (05/16/17)

    Now is the time for real and substantial action, not a series of organizational management reports that continue kicking responsibility down the road. Unfortunately, Mr. Trump’s cybersecurity EO fails to deliver.

    Boy, The Niskanen Center is respectability politics whore. Wait, i take that back. Being a whore is a respectable profession. A Niskanen Center pundit on the other hand is a me-too sycophantic roach crawler.

    ***me to****we need substantial action, we need regulation****me too***

    For cybersecurity? We need state action? What planet have these fucking idiots been occupying. Oh, I forgot, the beltway…

    https://youtu.be/LS61wYjFCws?t=50