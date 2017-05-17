Managing the risk of cyber security: The Trump administration’s executive order

Source: Niskanen Center

by Brandon Valeriano & Ryan Hagemann

“In the movie The Graduate, Dustin Hoffman gets some sage advice from a family friend. The best way to manage his future? ‘One word: plastics.’ No further explanation is necessary. It’s self-explanatory: everything is going to be about plastics. The future is plastics. His future is plastics. The Trump Administration’s approach to cybersecurity is much the same. Instead of plastics, however, the future of cybersecurity is ‘risk.'” (05/16/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/managing-risk-cyber-security-trump-administrations-executive-order/