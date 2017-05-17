Which story are we sticking to?

Source: The American Spectator

by Debra J Saunders

“President Donald Trump did himself no favor Thursday when he went on NBC News and essentially refuted the reason his team had given the press for why he fired FBI Director James Comey. Trump told NBC’s Lester Holt, ‘I was going to fire Comey’ regardless of what the Department of Justice recommended, which conflicted with the White House’s sketchy version of events. Tuesday night, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that the decision to can Comey came from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. ‘It was all him,’ Spicer told reporters. ‘No one from the White House. That was a DOJ decision.’ Wrong. On Wednesday, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Trump asked Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions for their recommendation ‘based on the conversation they had on Monday. He asked them to put that recommendation in writing. But they came to him on his own.’ Wrong. That day Vice President Mike Pence also framed Trump’s decision to fire Comey as the result of Rosenstein’s and Sessions’[s] input. Not true. The White House does not look good.” (05/16/17)

