MN: City council reverses move to disband police department

Source: Fox News

“A city council in Minnesota reversed its decision Monday to disband the town’s police department after receiving heavy backlash from residents. Forest Lake City Council members and Mayor Ben Winnick voted 4 to 1 to approve a three-year contract with the Forest Lake Police Department. The deal includes a retiree health-insurance benefit, 2 percent salary raise in 2017 and 2018 and a 3 percent increase in 2019, according to the Star Tribune. The city council and Winnick voted 3 to 2 last week to disband the police department and said the decision would save the town roughly $387,000 per year and expand police service positions from 25 to 27.” (05/16/17)

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/05/16/minnesota-city-council-reverses-controversial-move-to-disband-police-department.html