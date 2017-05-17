Report: Planet Proxima b “has conditions right for life”

Source: Raw Story

“A planet orbiting our closest neighboring star ‘may well have’ a climate right for alien life to emerge, a new scientific model indicates. Scientists discovered Proxima b, located 4.2 billion light years away — or 25 trillion miles — in August 2016. It is the closest planet discovered outside the solar system in two decades. What made headlines, however, was its position within its solar system, Alpha Centauri. Scientists said it was within the habitable zone, meaning it was neither too hot nor too cold for liquid water to exist — one of the key conditions believed to be required for life to take hold. Its proximity to Earth makes the prospect of identifying any signs of life even more tantalizing. But not everyone is convinced. Since its discovery, different studies have drawn different conclusions about Proxima b’s potential habitability. For example, some researchers have argued that solar flares from Proxima Centauri, the red dwarf star it orbits, would have stripped away any atmosphere the planet had.” (05/16/17)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/05/alien-planet-proxima-b-has-conditions-right-for-life