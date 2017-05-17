Israeli pol calls for Assad’s murder

Source: Raw Story

“An Israeli minister Tuesday called for the assassination of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, likening his regime to the Nazis during World War II. Yoav Galant, Israel’s housing minister, accused the Syrian regime of gassing its own people, burning their bodies and, ultimately, committing crimes against humanity not seen since Adolf Hitler’s party wiped out six million Jews in the Holocaust. ‘The reality in which people are executed in Syria, being hit deliberately by chemical weapons, their bodies being burned, something we haven’t seen in 70 years, we are crossing a red line and it is time to eliminate Assad, literally,’ Galant said Tuesday the Jerusalem Post reported. Galant was reacting to the U.S. government’s statement Monday that said the Assad regime had constructed a crematorium to dispose of dozens of bodies of prisoners near the notorious Sednaya prison on the outskirts of Damascus in a bid to hide evidence of its mass killings.”

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/05/israeli-minister-it-is-time-to-assassinate-assad/