NASA solves flashing light from Earth mystery

Source: USA Today

“NASA researchers say mysterious flashes of light erupting from Earth have an explanation rooted not in the supernatural, but in science. A NASA camera on NOAA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR), launched in 2015, has caught hundreds of strange flashes over the span of a year. Alexander Marshak, DSCOVR deputy project scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., said in a statement he first noticed the strange flashes appearing over oceans as he was examining images from the camera. Marshak and a team of researchers discovered that similar reflections were noticed over the ocean in 1993. Marshak said flashes of light reflected off the ocean could be easily explained as sun reflecting off the ocean, but the researchers noticed flashes in areas where there was no water.” (05/16/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/nation-now/2017/05/16/nasa-solves-flashing-light-mystery/324587001