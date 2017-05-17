Donald Trump should not fall for Tayyip Erdogan

Source: USA Today

by Sarah Margon

“On a hot summer night last July, elements of the Turkish military attempted a coup. It failed, but at least 241 people were killed and about 1,400 injured during related clashes in Ankara, the capital, and Istanbul. A few days later, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency, giving him broad and sweeping powers to bypass parliament and ignore the Constitutional Court. In the name of snuffing out the coup plotters, Erdogan’s government has shuttered news outlets, jailed journalists and opposition party members, and purged thousands upon thousands of government employees. The actions intensified a crackdown on free speech and expression that had been underway for quite some time.” (05/16/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/05/16/donald-trump-meets-erdogan-turkey-coup-human-rights-column/101687024