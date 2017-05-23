Source: CounterPunch

by Patrick Cockburn

“The impact of US presidential visits and speeches abroad are generally over-rated and turn out to have far less influence than was claimed at the time. Barack Obama’s speech in Cairo in 2009 about the conflicts in the region was more sophisticated than anything Mr Trump said in Riyadh, but it turned out to denote no new departures in US policy. The same may turn out to be true of Mr Trump’s address. The most important aspect of Mr Trump’s two-day visit to Saudi Arabia is that it took place at all. He chose to go first to the world’s most thorough-going autocracy where his speech will be lauded by the state-controlled media. But the radicalism of what he said can be exaggerated because so far his policies towards Syria, Iraq, Turkey and other countries in the region are little different from what Mr Obama did in practice.” (05/23/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/05/23/a-gathering-of-autocrats-trump-puts-us-on-sunni-muslim-side-of-bitter-sectarian-war-with-shias/