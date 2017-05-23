DHS report: More than 700,000 people ignored gang turf diktats in 2016

Source: ABC News

“More than half a million foreigners stayed in the United States after their visas expired during the last fiscal year, according to a new report released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Monday. Of the more than 50 million foreigners that entered the U.S., 1.47 percent — or 739,478 people — stayed in the country past the length of their visa. That includes those who stay one day over their allowable time, as well as people who have no intention of ever leaving the U.S.” [editor’s note: Cool! Let’s see if we can increase that by an order of magnitude between now and 2020! – TLK] (05/22/17)

