Washington’s shameful fondness for Saudi Arabia

Source: The American Conservative

by Ted Galen Carpenter

“President Trump’s state visit to Riyadh and his actions there should deeply trouble all Americans. The president not only inked a deal to sell the Kingdom $110 billion in U.S. armaments, but he greatly intensified the overall security relationship. He proposed a Middle East version of NATO — a thinly disguised, Saudi-led alliance against Iran — and indicated that there would be strong U.S. backing for that association. Trump also celebrated the establishment in Riyadh of a global center to combat extremism. It is difficult to justify those measures on the basis of rational U.S. security calculations. It is impossible to do so on the basis of any decent moral considerations. Unfortunately, President Trump is perpetuating and intensifying an extremely questionable bilateral relationship that has gone on for decades.” (05/23/17)

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/washingtons-shameful-fondness-for-saudi-arabia/