Remove Trump and you remove democracy

Source: spiked

by Sean Collins

“Donald Trump has only been in the White House for slightly more than 100 days,and already his opponents are calling for him to be removed. Comparisons are made with Nixon and Watergate. ‘The president must be impeached!’ shouted Al Green, Democrat of Texas, from the House floor last week. Green has been joined by Representative Maxine Waters and other Democrats in demanding that Trump be driven from office. Other critics have floated the idea of invoking Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, whereby the vice president and a majority of the cabinet would declare the president ‘unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.’ The ease with which Trump’s opponents call for his removal from office is remarkable. It is an extreme step to contemplate, and one that would overthrow the president’s democratic mandate.” (05/23/17)

