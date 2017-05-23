Venezuela: Protesters torch Chavez’s childhood home

Source: Daily Mail

“Protesters have set late president Hugo Chavez’s childhood home in western Venezuela on fire, an opposition legislator said, as protests against the nation’s socialist government grew increasingly hostile. Demonstrators lit the house — in the city of Barinas, where Mr Chavez spent his early years — aflame along with several government buildings, including the regional office of the National Electoral Council, said Pedro Luis Castillo, who represents the area. The burnings capped a violent day in Barinas — known as the cradle of Mr Chavez’s socialist revolution — during which protesters clashed with national guardsmen, businesses were closed and roads blocked with fire-filled barricades.” (05/23/17)

