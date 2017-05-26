Source: The Anarchist Shemale

by Aria DiMezzo

“Anyone who has seen the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode called ‘The Drumhead’ will probably have a pretty good idea of where I’m going with this. In the episode, a klingon happens to be a spy, and is caught–however, an accident that occurred at around the same time went unexplained, and, worried about saboteurs and collaborators, Starfleet began an investigation into the crew of the Enterprise. … The moral of the story is that we’re never more than one accident away from a witch hunt.” (05/25/17)

https://anarchistshemale.com/2017/05/25/the-drumhead/