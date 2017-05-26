Percentages, purposes, and NATO “mini-summit”

Source: Niskanen Center

by Matthew Fay

“Donald Trump’s first foreign trip as president moves from the Middle East to Europe, with a ‘mini-summit’ with NATO leaders today. The summit organizers have already ruled out a major policy declaration. The event should be notable nevertheless given how frequently the president lambasted the Atlantic alliance on the campaign trail. However, it might also provide a worthwhile opportunity to reinvigorate discussion of why the alliance matters in the twenty-first century and how to judge the contributions of its various members.” (05/25/17)

