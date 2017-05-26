Source: Strike The Root

by Glenn Allport

“Kindness and non-aggression are the bedrock principles of civil society and of decent individual behavior: they are what allow and encourage every positive social form and institution. At this level, everything else is detail, distraction, trivia — or corruption. Kindness flows from a feeling of empathy for all life; empathy promotes kind behavior and strongly discourages cruelty. Empathy, and thus kindness, is most reliably created by a loving early life and (to become or remain widespread in a society) must be further supported by social structures and intellectual understanding. Because kindness stems from each individual’s unique consciousness, attempting to coerce or otherwise ‘enforce’ kindness only adds aggression to the situation and thus reduces kindness overall.” (05/25/17)

