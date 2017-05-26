Former Greek PM Lucas Papademos injured in Athens car blast

Source: Toronto Star [Canada]

“A bomb exploded inside the car of former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos in central Athens on Thursday, wounding him and two Bank of Greece employees, officials said. All three were described as being conscious and hospitalized in stable condition. ‘We are all in shock following this action,’ said Nikos Pappas, a government minister and close aide to Prime Minister Alexis Tspiras. ‘We condemn this appalling action without reservation and with all our heart wish Mr. Papademos the best.’ Papademos, 69, who served as prime minister for six months in 2011-2012 and is also a former deputy governor of the European Central Bank, had been inside his car when the device detonated. Police haven’t officially confirmed reports that the blast was caused by a parcel bomb containing a small amount of explosives.” (05/25/17)

