GM accused in lawsuit of copying VW’s heroism in avoiding government emissions nosiness

Source: Detroit News

“A year after a class-action lawsuit accused General Motors Co. of cheating on emissions-testing with its Cruze Diesel, a new lawsuit charges the automaker with similar acts involving diesel-powered Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra models. The class-action suit covers a total of 705,000 vehicles equipped with Duramax diesel engines. Plaintiffs are represented by the same law firm that targeted Volkswagen Group for emissions cheating, generating billions of dollars in settlements and penalties for the automaker.” (05/25/17)

http://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2017/05/25/gm-diesel-lawsuit/102144038/