Appeals court upholds nix on Trump Muslim ban

Source: Edwardsville Intelligencer

“A federal appeals court dealt another blow to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries on Thursday, siding with groups that say the policy illegally targets Muslims. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that blocks the Republican’s administration from temporarily suspending new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th Circuit is the first appeals court to rule on the revised travel ban, which Trump’s administration had hoped would avoid the legal problems that the first version encountered.” (05/25/17)

http://www.theintelligencer.com/news/us/article/Appeals-court-deals-blow-to-Trump-administration-11173643.php