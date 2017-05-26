MT: Gianforte leads special House election in early results

Source: Politico

“The polls are closed in Montana’s special House election, where voters cast ballots Thursday less than 24 hours after Republican candidate Greg Gianforte was charged with assault for allegedly attacking a reporter covering his campaign. The race between Gianforte and Democrat Rob Quist captured national attention this week after Gianforte’s on-tape blow-up with The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs, which was described by him and three other journalists who witnessed the episode as a ‘bodyslam.’ Gianforte’s lead over Quist was at 50 percent to 45 percent with about 225,000 ballots counted and complete returns trickling in slowly across the state.” (05/25/17)

http://www.politico.com/story/2017/05/25/montana-special-election-results-2017-238841