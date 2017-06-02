Stand with Ross Ulbricht. Shun his tormentors.

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

“The polite language of procedural appeal in criminal cases is ‘reversible error’ by the judge. But Katherine Forrest didn’t fumble around and screw things up. She intentionally fixed the trial at every opportunity, for the express purpose of seeing Ross Ulbricht convicted of, and giving him the maximum possible sentence for, ‘crimes’ for which he deserved not a day in prison even if he had in fact done the things he was accused of. In any sane universe, Ross Ulbricht would be a free man and Katherine Forrest would be removed from the bench, disbarred, and sued down to her last dime for damages. Instead of correcting this massive injustice, federal appellate judges Jon O. Newman, Gerard E. Lynch, and Christopher F. Droney chose to ignore the plain facts, become Katherine Forrest’s co-conspirators, uphold her clearly criminal actions, and keep Ross Ulbricht caged.” (06/01/17)

