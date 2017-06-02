Secession, division, decolonization: Who will be the 51st state?

Source: HubPages

by Garry Reed

“New states, seceding states, disjointing states, recombining states, re-entering states, 124 states — how many stars can Old Glory stuff into her star field? Most Americans don’t know their own history. From its earliest days The Union has been a fractious family, a quarrelsome quorum of states and intractable tracts of territorial wannabe joiners even as other jurisdictions jockeyed to disjoin from the majority. So where to start? How about here? Two small chunks of American real estate, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, are vying to become the 51st state but neither may make it because: Republicans.” (05/31/17)

