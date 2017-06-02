Trump announces US will exit Paris climate deal

Source: Washington Post

“President Trump announced Thursday afternoon that he is withdrawing the United States from the landmark Paris climate agreement, a move to honor a campaign pledge that jeopardizes America’s alliances and stymies the global effort to address the warming planet. Trump’s decision alarmed leaders around the world, drawing swift condemnation from foreign officials as well as top U.S. environmentalists and corporate titans, who decried the U.S. exit from the Paris accord as an irresponsible abdication of American leadership. But Trump cast his decision as a ‘reassertion of America’s sovereignty,’ arguing that the climate pact as negotiated under President Obama was grossly unfair to the U.S. workers and companies.” (06/01/17)

