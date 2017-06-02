Dow races to new record

Source: CNN Money

“The Dow popped 136 points to 21,144 on Thursday, landing at its first record close since March 1. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also finished at all-time highs. While many American were focused on the fallout from President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the climate deal, market analysts said Thursday’s march higher on Wall Street was linked to healthy signals from the U.S. economy. ‘It’s not because of the climate accord. People expected that,’ said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. Investors were instead fired up by a report from ADP showing the U.S. added 253,000 private-sector jobs in May. Wall Street is betting that’s a very good sign ahead of Friday’s more closely-watched government jobs report.” (06/01/17)

http://money.cnn.com/2017/06/01/investing/dow-record-trump-rally-wall-street/index.html