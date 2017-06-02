WA: Evergreen sprinkles a little security theater on its snowflake antics

Source: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

“Officials at The Evergreen State College in Olympia closed and evacuated the campus after receiving an unspecified threat of violence. ‘In response to a direct threat to campus safety, the college is closing immediately for the day,’ read a statement on the school’s website. … The evacuation comes at a time when racial tensions at the university are running high. … In April, the university observed its annual ‘Day of Absence’ in which white students were asked to stay off campus and attend a program focusing on ‘allyship and anti-racism work from a majority culture or white perspective.’ … In March 15 email to Rashida Love, director of the First Peoples Multicultural Advising Services Staff, biology professor Bret Weinstein objected to the planned demonstration, calling it a ‘show of force, and an act of opposition in and of itself.’ That email led to demonstrations last week from students and faculty calling for Weinstein to be fired along with other campus officials.” (06/01/17)

