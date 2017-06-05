Remembering R. Lee Wrights

Source: Peer 2 Peace

by Thomas Hill

“‘I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy, as cause for withdrawing from a friend.’ — Thomas Jefferson My dearly departed friend Lee Wrights used this quote as a tagline under his email signature. I received hundreds of emails from Lee over the years. Hundreds of times, I was exposed to this saying. Quotes, like mantras, are sometimes so often used and repeated, they seem to lose luster and become blurred in the background of our over-stimulated minds. Knowing Lee as I did, this particular quote never faded into my subconscious. With his love and respect for his friends, Lee brought this quote to life.” (06/03/17)

