CIA torture report: Where’s our next heroic whistleblower?

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

“What do the CIA, the US Senate, and the White House have to hide? My guess is quite a bit. Should they be allowed to hide those things from the taxpayers who pay the bills and whose lives are put at risk by the criminal acts of the US intelligence community? Absolutely not. Will they get away with hiding it? Not forever. The days of governments being able to permanently bury secrets are over, thanks to heroes like Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden, and the folks at WikiLeaks.” (06/03/17)

http://thegarrisoncenter.org/archives/10723