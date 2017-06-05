An idiot abroad

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Sheldon Richman

“Trump has learned nothing over the past year. He admits that when, during his campaign, he declared NATO obsolete, he knew nothing about it. He still knows nothing. I’m not saying NATO is a good thing. It’s not. I’m saying rather that Trump’s cluelessness is no help whatever in making the case against NATO and all such alliances. He’s a liability to the anti-NATO argument. Trump, in keeping with his absurd aggrieved-America shtick, would have us believe that western Europe free-rides off the American taxpayers. The taxpayers are indeed victimized, but the victimizer is Amerca’s ruling elite and its bipartisan imperial foreign policy. NATO was never about protecting western Europe.” (06/02/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/daily-featured-articles/tgif-idiot-abroad/