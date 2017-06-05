The indestructible idea of the basic income

Source: Reason

“This isn’t the first time the basic income or an idea like it has edged its way onto the agenda. It isn’t even the first time we’ve seemed to see an ideological convergence. This patchwork of sometimes-overlapping movements with sometimes-overlapping proposals has a history that stretches back centuries. Just where you pinpoint the start of that history depends on how broadly you’re willing to define basic income. The idea’s advocates have identified plenty of precursors to their proposals, but sometimes the connection can be a little tenuous. It’s true, as they’ll tell you, that in 1516 St. Thomas More suggested that society could reduce crime by ‘provid[ing] everyone with some means of livelihood.’ It’s a bit of a leap from there to the plans being debated today. But we have to start somewhere, and for two reasons 1795 is a good place to begin. That’s the year Thomas Paine started to write his pamphlet Agrarian Justice. It’s also the year some squires introduced a new system of relief to the English district of Speenhamland.” (for publication 07/17)

